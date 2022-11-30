Homes Under The Hammer: Filming takes place in Doncaster for hit BBC TV show

Staff at the branch of William H Brown in Mexborough revealed cameras have been filming for the show in the area this week.

Posting on Facebook, a spokesman said: “Guess what we have been busy filming for today.

“Watch out for us on Homes Under The Hammer in the next couple of months.”

Staff at WIlliam H Brown in Mexborough took part in filming for Homes Under The Hammer. (Photo: William H Brown Mexborough).

Filming took place on West Street in Mexborough. The episode is likely to be aired before Christmas.

The popular daytime show which has been running since 2003 is currently presented by Martin Roberts and Martel Maxwell alongside Dion Dublin, Jacqui Joseph, and Tommy Walsh.

