Homes Under The Hammer: Filming takes place in Doncaster for hit BBC TV show
A Doncaster property is set to get nationwide attention after filming took place for hit BBC TV show Homes Under The Hammer.
Staff at the branch of William H Brown in Mexborough revealed cameras have been filming for the show in the area this week.
Posting on Facebook, a spokesman said: “Guess what we have been busy filming for today.
“Watch out for us on Homes Under The Hammer in the next couple of months.”
Filming took place on West Street in Mexborough. The episode is likely to be aired before Christmas.
The popular daytime show which has been running since 2003 is currently presented by Martin Roberts and Martel Maxwell alongside Dion Dublin, Jacqui Joseph, and Tommy Walsh.
The programme sees people buying bargain or dilapidated and derelict houses at property auctions, with cameras returning several months or years later to see the incredible transformations carried out by the new owners.