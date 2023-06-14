Homeless man living in van attacked by gang before vehicle stolen in Doncaster

The man, known only as Dave, was attacked by the gang in Bawtry earlier this month, being punched and kicked before the group drove off with the van and all its posessions.

Now kind-hearted locals have launched a fundraising campaign after he was left with only the clothes he was wearing.

Ann Cartwright. who has set up the GoFundMe campaign, which you can donate to HERE, said: “They drove off with his van and all his possessions, he was left on the floor bleeding badly from a head wound.

The man was attacked in Bawtry where he had been living in a van.

"He made his way to the centre of the road where two gentlemen kindly stopped to help, one of them took his shirt off to stop the bleeding etc and police were called.

"He ended up spending the night in A & E and was treated for his injuries. He is left with only the clothes he was wearing at the time of the assault.”

Ann and her husband Doug have been helping Dave for more than a year and who had been living in the van in Bawtry.

She said: “He became homeless due to an injury, lost his job during Covid and was unable to carry on paying rent.

"Although he has been living in his van, he has managed to get some part time work to cover his day to day costs.

"His van was his home, his vehicle for work, it was all he possessed."

Police are probing the attack, which took place at around 6.45pm on June 11 and have recovered the vehicle.

She added: “We have purchased a basic phone, got him some clothes, food and we helped him with many phone calls to the council who unfortunately are not very helpful.

"We have managed to pay and get help with four nights accommodation in a local B&B and kind neighbours have contributed to supplies for him.

"What I am asking for is any donation you can afford to help fund further support until he gets his van back after forensic examinations have been completed.”