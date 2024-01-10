Homeless couple living in tent on traffic island 'evicted' by Doncaster Council
The man and woman, who have been camping alongside Carr House Road with their pet dog, have reportedly been handed an anti-social behaviour notice, according to local residents.
One neighbour described the City of Doncaster Council letter as “disgusting" and said: “They are a lovely couple. They have nothing. They both have health issuses. This is vile.”
The letter reportedly handed to the pair, who have set up home near to the Fish Bits restaurant and takeaway, says: “I am writing to you regarding your decision to locate your tent on Carr House Road, Hyde Park, the position of which is having a detrimental effect on the quality of life on those in the locality and inhibiting use of the surrounding business premises causing a significant reduction in commerce.”
The written warning comes ahead of a potential community protection notice which are issued when “the conduct of the individual or body is having a detrimental effect, of a persistent or continuing nature, on the quality of life of those in the locality, and that the conduct is “unreasonable.”
The letter sent to the pair added: “Please find enclosed a written warning. It is important you read the contents of this warning in full.
“This may avoid the need for investigations, which if they show that if there is behaviour which is having a detrimental impact on the area, a formal Community Protection Notice could be served.
"Failure to comply with the requirements of a Notice may result in Fixed Penalty Notices of £100 or prosecution through the courts.”
The upset neighbour added: “They haven’t done anything wrong and this is how they are treated. Its disgusting.”
In 2016, up to 80 people sleeping rough on a patch of grass on the former Doncaster Civic Theatre were evicted after Doncaster Council was granted a court order.
The camp which lasted for more than a month and which came to be dubbed Doncaster Tent City was dismantled after the authority deemed the site “unsafe.”