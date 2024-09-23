Hollywood-style 'Welcome to Doncaster' sign looking 'great' say council chiefs

The huge 'Welcome to Doncaster' sign in Warmsworth.

A huge Hollywood-style sign welcoming visitors to Doncaster looks “great,” council chiefs have said.

The giant ‘Welcome to Doncaster’ topiary sign is situated on the A1 junction at Warmsworth – and City of Doncaster Council shared an aerial shot via social media, adding: “Our Welcome to Doncaster sign looking great in the sunshine in Warmsworth.

“Have you seen it?”

The sign has echoes of the famed Hollywood sign in the hills above Los Angeles and which was first built in 1923.