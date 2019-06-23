Hollywood star Richard E Grant heads to Doncaster to begin Everybody's Talking About Jamie filming in Sheffield
Film and TV star Richard E Grant has confirmed he is heading north – to begin filming of a new movie in South Yorkshire.
The 62-year-old star took to Twitter late on Sunday afternoon, announcing his departure from London King’s Cross and writing: “Train to Doncaster to begin filming #everybodyistalkingaboutjamie.”
Filming set to begin in Sheffield in the next few days and the movie also stars Sharon Horgan and Sarah Lancashire.
It is not known how long the Withnail and I star will be filming in Sheffield for.
The film follows on from the musical’s smash hit run in the West End, and tells the story of 16-year-old Jamie New who lives on a council estate in Sheffield and dreams of becoming a drag queen.
Film recently confirmed that Grant – recently nominated for an Oscar for his supporting role in Can You Ever Forgive Me, a movie about literary fraudster Lee Israel – will play Jamie’s mentor Hugo, also known as Loco Chanelle, a former drag queen.
Sharon Horgan, writer and star of Channel 4 sitcom Catastrophe, takes the part of Jamie’s teacher Miss Hedge and Sarah Lancashire – of Last Tango In Halifax, Happy Valley and more – will appear as his mother, Margaret.
Shobna Gulati, from the London stage cast, will reprise her role of Ray.
Inspired by the BBC documentary Jamie: Drag Queen at 16, the stage production originated at the Crucible, before it was picked up by Nimax Theatres and transferred to the capital, where it continues a highly-successful run with a refreshed cast.