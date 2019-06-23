Hollywood star Richard E Grant heads to Doncaster to begin Everybody's Talking About Jamie filming in Sheffield

Film and TV star Richard E Grant has confirmed he is heading north – to begin filming of a new movie in South Yorkshire.

By Darren Burke
Sunday, 23 June, 2019, 19:07

The 62-year-old star took to Twitter late on Sunday afternoon, announcing his departure from London King’s Cross and writing: “Train to Doncaster to begin filming #everybodyistalkingaboutjamie.”

Read More

Read More
Cast confirmed for Everybody’s Talking About Jamie movie
Richard E Grant sets off from London to Doncaster. (Photo: Twitter/Richard E Grant).

Filming set to begin in Sheffield in the next few days and the movie also stars Sharon Horgan and Sarah Lancashire.

It is not known how long the Withnail and I star will be filming in Sheffield for.

The film follows on from the musical’s smash hit run in the West End, and tells the story of 16-year-old Jamie New who lives on a council estate in Sheffield and dreams of becoming a drag queen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Film recently confirmed that Grant – recently nominated for an Oscar for his supporting role in Can You Ever Forgive Me, a movie about literary fraudster Lee Israel – will play Jamie’s mentor Hugo, also known as Loco Chanelle, a former drag queen.

Sharon Horgan, writer and star of Channel 4 sitcom Catastrophe, takes the part of Jamie’s teacher Miss Hedge and Sarah Lancashire – of Last Tango In Halifax, Happy Valley and more – will appear as his mother, Margaret.

Shobna Gulati, from the London stage cast, will reprise her role of Ray.

Inspired by the BBC documentary Jamie: Drag Queen at 16, the stage production originated at the Crucible, before it was picked up by Nimax Theatres and transferred to the capital, where it continues a highly-successful run with a refreshed cast.