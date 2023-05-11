HMP Lindholme has launched a recruitment drive – with new recruits able to earn more than £30k.

The drive is being led by a former shipping clerk – who says working in the prison service has transformed his life.

Michael Rowles, 55, from Goole is a prison officer at Lindholme.

HMP Lindholme is looking to recruit new staff.

He spent the first 30 years of his career in the shipping trade in a desk-based role but decided to switch career because he wanted a new challenge in an entirely different field.

He said: “I was looking for a new challenge around four years ago when I spotted that the Prison Service were hiring.

"I was excited by the prospect of taking on a role that was totally different to anything I had done before.

"The application process was really easy.

"I started as an Operation Support Grade for a few months before progressing to a Prison Officer.

"The role has its challenges as we’re working with complex people, but that’s why it’s so important to build mutual trust and respect with the prisoners.

"Building these positive relationships is my favourite part of the role as it’s where we can really help prisoners take positive steps towards rehabilitation.

"Being a Prison Officer is a multi-faceted role, where you’ll have an excellent network of support from colleagues to help you navigate your career in the service. You need to be a well-rounded and resilient person, but it’s the best job I’ve ever had.”

HMP Lindholme is a category C training prison for men, which accommodates over 1,000 prisoners.

Officers help to maintain safety standards on the inside, while also ensuring ex-offenders leave with the skills and experience they need to secure a job. It is a rewarding role where no two days are alike, allowing you to work with a diverse group of prisoners and staff, developing a wide range of both practical and interpersonal skills.

You don’t need qualifications to become a Prison Officer. HMP Lindholme is looking for people with good communication and influencing skills, effective decision-making, care and understanding.

Changes to pay mean the starting salary for Prison Officers is now 26% higher with new recruits taking home over £30,702.

Governor Rob Kellett said: “We have a fantastic team of staff at HMP Lindholme and they do incredible work every day. Prison Officers play an essential role in making a positive impact in vulnerable people’s lives. Working as part of a close-knit and supportive team, all helping to rehabilitate prisoners and reduce reoffending, is what makes this challenging, but rewarding, job so important.

“This job isn’t just about locking and unlocking doors. Prison Officers play an essential role in changing the lives of those in custody. That is why it is so important that we have officers from all backgrounds who can be positive role models for the prisoners here. This recruitment drive is an opportunity for you to invest in your future. The role can be challenging, but it is also rewarding, and there’s no shortage of support and guidance.”

