Hit TV documentary ‘Rich House Poor House’ is looking for families in Doncaster to take part in the new series.

Television Producer for Emporium Productions Gideon Berends-Sheriff said: “Every series has been such a great success and we have been overwhelmed by the positive feedback from viewers, online platforms and the media and it makes our day when people get help at the end of the programme.

“In case you missed it the earlier series, in each episode two families swap homes, budgets and lifestyles for a week in a real-life Air BnB arrangement. While there’s a contrast in their financial circumstances, the two families in each episode are matched by the things they have in common.

"The focus of the programme is on how money affects family life rather than an examination of the specifics of each family’s financial circumstances and usually the outcome is overwhelmingly heart-warming.

See how the other half live

“The ambition of the programme is to look at how much money matters to happiness through the eyes of the two families experiencing life at the other end of the wealth divide. The families’ perspectives give a thought-provoking and fascinating insight into how we live our lives.”

He added: “The series is insightful with genuine purpose but it's also entertaining, heart-warming and uplifting. However different their financial circumstances are, the two families in each programme have shared values and common ground that they discover across the week’s swap.”

