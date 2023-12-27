Hit and run sees stolen car hit woman in her 50s causing serious injuries on Christmas Day in Doncaster
The Ford failed to stop for officers and a pursuit commenced. It is believed the Ford hit a curb before colliding with a pedestrian on Aberconwy Crescent in the New Rossington area.
The pedestrian, a woman in her 50s, received serious but not life threatening injuries.
The occupants of the vehicle left the vehicle following the collision.
Later that day, a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, and a second 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop, and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
A 17-year-old boy was arrested yesterday (26 December) on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop, and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. All three have been bailed.