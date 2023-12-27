Hit and run sees stolen car hit woman in her 50s causing serious injuries on Christmas Day in Doncaster

At around 11.40am on Monday (25 December), the attention of officers in Doncaster was drawn to a white Ford Kuga, which had previously been reported as stolen.

The Ford failed to stop for officers and a pursuit commenced. It is believed the Ford hit a curb before colliding with a pedestrian on Aberconwy Crescent in the New Rossington area.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 50s, received serious but not life threatening injuries.

The occupants of the vehicle left the vehicle following the collision.

The incident happened on Christmas Day.

Later that day, a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, and a second 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop, and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested yesterday (26 December) on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop, and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. All three have been bailed.