A planished silver trophy bowl awarded to the winner of the St Leger Stakes in 1980 will be offered by Roseberys London in their Fine and Decorative sale.

With a competitive estimate of £600-£1,000, buyers will be jockeying into position to get their hands on this historic trophy.

Produced by renowned antique silver dealer Walter H Wilson, the rounded body is raised on a stepped circular foot and engraved with a racehorse and jockey above the words 'Presented to the Winner of the St. Leger, 1980, by the late Robert Sterling Clark, in memory of Colonel St. Leger’.

