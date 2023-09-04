Historic St Leger trophy to be sold at auction
A planished silver trophy bowl awarded to the winner of the St Leger Stakes in 1980 will be offered by Roseberys London in their Fine and Decorative sale.
With a competitive estimate of £600-£1,000, buyers will be jockeying into position to get their hands on this historic trophy.
Produced by renowned antique silver dealer Walter H Wilson, the rounded body is raised on a stepped circular foot and engraved with a racehorse and jockey above the words 'Presented to the Winner of the St. Leger, 1980, by the late Robert Sterling Clark, in memory of Colonel St. Leger’.
The auction takes place on Wednesday, September 27 and for more information about the auction and bidding visit the website https://www.roseberys.co.uk/