Doncaster Stories is the latest project from award-winning documentary film maker and multi media specialist Wayne Sables.

Created with the support of City of Doncaster Council and Heritage Doncaster, and paid for by funding from UK Shared Prosperity Fund 2, Doncaster Stories features the faces and voices of more than 20 people sharing their own stories of Doncaster.

And the project will receive its premiere of Saturday, September 23 at 7pm as twilight falls and the feature is projection mapped onto the imposing facade of Cusworth Hall.

Wayne Sables at Cusworth Hall

Project Mapping is the digital technique that can turn anything from cars to buildings and natural landmarks into display spaces with the use of projected images, films and digital content.

The evening will also feature a live performance from the Doncaster City Singers.

Another aspect of the project has seen Wayne working with two more local creatives - designer Estelle Pearce and animator Natasha Poland - on creating a special set of visuals that capture the unique mood and atmosphere of the city.

Often described as a jewel in Doncaster’s crown, Cusworth Hall is a Grade I listed building set in acres of historic parkland that was built between 1740 and 1744 for local land owner William Wrightson and is now the home of Heritage Doncaster’s social history museum.

“I live in the shadow of this beautiful building and it made perfect sense to me that Doncaster Voices should use it as an incredible backdrop, linking Doncaster’s past to its present,” said Wayne.

“My intention from the start of this project was to speak to the real people of Doncaster.

“Despite the grandeur of the setting, the film is not just about dignitaries and civic leaders - it’s about shop keepers, road workers, dinner ladies, health workers, young people, old people, sport fans and artists - all those Doncaster people who together make this great city a community.

“I’m from Doncaster myself and some of the people I’ve spoken to are, like me, Doncaster born and bred.

“Others have come from other places, other countries even, but they have chosen to make Doncaster their home and their voice and their view forms an important part of the project.

“Cusworth Hall makes the perfect location for the premiere because this is a film about Doncaster heritage and the hall is, of course, the home of the city’s social history museum.”