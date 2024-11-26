Historic 500-year-old Grade II Doncaster listed building demolished after fire

A historic Grade II listed building in Doncaster believed to be 500 years old has been demolished after being devastated in a fire three years ago.

The timber-framed building, which is believed to date from 1570, has been a landmark in Stainforth for centuries, situated in the heart of the village.

But the building suffered a devastating fire in December 2021 and the remains of the building have now been torn down.

The Grade II listed structure at the junction of Water Lane and Hall Road has been falling into further disrepair following the blaze.

Historian Professor Paul Buckland said: “A 1977 survey recommended that the building not only be listed but also preserved.

"Its importance lies as much in the fact that it was the last evident timber-framed building on the levels as that it had stood probably for 500 years with no problems.”

First listed in 1987, the building has had a variety of uses over the years.

Its Historic England listing states: “The timber-framed building on Hall Road is designated at Grade II for the following principal reasons.

"It is an impressive, late-C17 timber-framed building that contains a significant proportion of its original fabric.

"The building is a rare survival of this building type in the area. Despite recent losses of timber-framing concentrated in the west bay, which has lost its roof structure, the layout and construction of the 3-bay building remains clearly visible.”

You can watch video of the 2021 fire, which caused signifcant damage to the building, HERE