His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire honours top reservists, cadets and cadet volunteers in the county

The ceremony was held on Thursday 28 Septembe at Endcliffe Hall in Sheffield and was hosted by the Reserve Forces and Cadet Association for Yorkshire and the Humber.

The event was attended by the High Sheriff of South Yorkshire, The Right Worshipful the Lord Mayor of Sheffield, The Deputy Mayor of Barnsley, The Mayor Of Doncaster and The Civic Mayor of Doncaster.

The Lord-Lieutenant Award recognises cadets, cadet adult volunteers, reservists and military civilian support staff for their extraordinary efforts and supplements honours bestowed by His Majesty The King in the New Year and Birthday Honours Lists.

His Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire, Professor Dame Hilary Chapman DBE (front row, 2nd from left) with Lord-Lieutenant Award recipients.

Cadets awarded become one of the Lord-Lieutenant’s Cadets of their county supporting the Lord-Lieutenant at many ceremonial duties throughout the year. Duties can range from Royal Visits to services such as Remembrance Day.

To receive this, cadets must be of the highest standard with excellent bearing, good interpersonal skills and the ability to interact with others. Recipients should hold the rank of at least Able Cadet or Cadet Sergeant and should have been a cadet for at least two years. This award is the highest honour a cadet can achieve and offers opportunities unique only to the cadets recognised as Lord-Lieutenant Cadets.

The Lord-Lieutenant Award is also given to adult volunteers of any rank serving in the reserves and cadet forces and specifically recognise exceptional service rather than the length of time served as well as to military-civilian support staff for their work in the forces.

HM Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire, Professor Dame Hilary Chapman DBE said: It is a pleasure to celebrate this year’s individuals receiving the Lord-Lieutenant Award. Their exceptional work and contributions are a true measure of their commitment to public service. The cadets awarded have demonstrated outstanding skills and dedication to their duties, the adult volunteers have selflessly helped deliver our youth programmes and the reservists honoured this evening have made an extraordinary impact on the armed forces.

As Lord-Lieutenant for South Yorkshire, I would like to express my deepest gratitude and appreciation to the award recipients for all their notable achievements to the public and the military community.

The following individuals were recognised for their outstanding service:

Reserves

Sergeant Peter Tipping, 75 Engineer Regiment, 106 Field Squadron Royal Engineers

Corporal Stephen Henderson, 4th Battalion The Royal Yorkshire Regiment, Burma Company, Barnsley

Cadet volunteers

Warrant Officer Class 2 Kirandeep Kundi, Eastern Area Sea Cadets, South Yorkshire

Staff Sergeant Instructor Stephen Brightmore, Humberside and South Yorkshire ACF, Greenhill Detachment

Squadron Leader Barry French, South and West Yorkshire Wing RAF Air Cadets

Cadets

Cadet Corporal Shania Roche-Dowdall, Sea Cadet, TS Sheffield

Cadet Staff Sergeant Charley Foster-Tomlinson ACF Cadet, Adwick detachment

Cadet Flight Sergeant Joseph Doszczeczko ATC Cadet, South & West Yorkshire Wing, 366 (King Ecgbert) Squadron

