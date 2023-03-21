And after reading of his despair, a kind-hearted donor got in touch with the Free Press – and paid the overjoyed teen the cash to replace the bike.

Keaton’s delighted mum Louise said the donation had ‘restored her faith in human nature’ while the donor, who has asked not to be named, said that “Keaton hasn’t stopped smiling’ since getting his new bike.

Keaton now has a brand new mountain bike after a donor stepped in to get him a new one.

The big-hearted benefactor said: “He hasn’t stopped smiling. His mum put her phone on loudspeaker so that he could speak with me.

"He was really grateful and was amazed how quickly it was dealt with.

"I gave him some extra to buy a decent security lock, helmet and lights. He should have some left over so I said to be sure to open a savings account and put it in that.”

Louise said: “A big thank you to our mystery donor that's made Keaton really happy, he really has restored the faith in human nature.”

“Keaton can't get the smile from his face.”

She had shared CCTV footage provided by the school of the theft shortly before 11.30am on February 21.

