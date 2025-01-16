Here's why the Moon was so big and bright last night

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you were lucky enough to escape the fog that descended last night you will have seen a spectacular Moon over Doncaster.

Although the Full Moon appeared on January 14, last night’s called ‘Waning Gibbous’ happens directly after a full Moon and lasts until half of the Moon’s face remains lit up at the Third Quarter.

Waning Gibbous Moon rises later at night than a Full Moon. You’ll catch it ascending over your eastern horizon somewhere between your local sundown and midnight.

It can surprise you if you happen to be out late in the evening and you catch it rising eerily, some hours after sunset. It’ll be glowing red like a misshapen Full Moon when it’s near the horizon.