Here's how you could work at Doncaster's new retro gaming arcade when it opens
A huge new retro gaming and amusement arcade is set to open in the heart of the city centre later this year – and bosses are looking to take on staff ahead of its opening.
The Arcade Warehouse, which is set to open in the former Currys store in the High Street in March, will boast a string of arcade classics, virtual reality games, pool tables, air hockey and much more.
A spokesman said: “Want to work in an amazing environment full of amazing people?
"Then now’s your chance. We are looking for full time and part time staff to join our Doncaster venue.
“All you have to do is email us your CV and state whether you want full or part time to [email protected]. Good luck!”
The venue will offer players unlimited free gaming on a string of arcade classics as well as bang up to date virtual reality games.
After paying an entrance fee, gamers will be able to play to their heart’s content across a two hour period at the new arcade, the latest in the chain’s empire, with branches already up and running in Scunthorpe, Lincoln and North Shields.
A spokesman said: “It will be our biggest venue yet.
"It will be a new and exciting venue for families to come and enjoy and game together with modern and retro arcade games, virtual reality simulators, pool tables, air hockey, basket ball machines and a cafe and bar.”
“It is so much cheaper than going to a traditional seaside arcade and you can play on as many things as you want.”
The first centre opened its doors in Scunthorpe in 2020 – and the firm has gone from strength to strength.
A spokesman said: “Gaming has always been a passion of ours and opening an arcade has been our director’s dream for many years. It has taken a lot of hard work and dedication to the gaming industry.
“The past three to five years has seen a huge increase in retro gaming and Esports and being at the forefront of this technology with our retail shop we knew now was the time we put everything in to opening this wonderful family venue for you all.”