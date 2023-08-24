News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Here's how to find your higher power, says Doncaster well being columnist Lisa Fouweather

When people talk about a 'higher power', most conjure up images of some sort of 'God' - religious and spiritual teachings coming to mind.
By Lisa Fouweather
Published 24th Aug 2023, 16:29 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 16:52 BST

For people who are not religious or spiritual, however, this can make the idea of a 'higher power' seem quite inaccessible if it doesn't align with their beliefs (or rather, their lack of beliefs).

Although I consider myself to be a spiritual person, I believe that our body is merely a vessel which houses our consiousness, something which can be neither created nor destroyed - I don't prescribe to the belief that to believe in a higher power one must believe in the concept of the 'immortal soul', a common and recurring theme across spirituality and religion.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

I do, however, believe that we all have a higher power,regardless of whether we identify with any religion/spiritual practice or not, for, a higher power can be literally anything. It doesn't have to be 'God', if that (religion) isn't something that you can get behind, and, nor does it have to be the universe, if that (spirituality) feels too far out of reach for you, too.

Lisa Fouweather says we all have a higher power we can reach out to.Lisa Fouweather says we all have a higher power we can reach out to.
Lisa Fouweather says we all have a higher power we can reach out to.
Most Popular

It just needs to be something - something bigger than the whispers of self-doubt that convince you that you're not good enough.

Something to believe. It's just a case of needing to find out what that 'something' is.

It could be a job, working in a job role with meaning, that becomes your higher power.

It could be a hobby- art- creating something out of nothing using just your mind, that becomes your higher power. Again, it just needs to be something, anything, that feels bigger than yourself.

When we realise this to be true, when we eventually find our higher power (because, we all have one, and we will all find it), we will, in turn, each find it within ourselves the strength to lead lives of greater integrity, to honour our true selves, and to reach our full potential.

Related topics:Doncaster