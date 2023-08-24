Here's how to find your higher power, says Doncaster well being columnist Lisa Fouweather

For people who are not religious or spiritual, however, this can make the idea of a 'higher power' seem quite inaccessible if it doesn't align with their beliefs (or rather, their lack of beliefs).

Although I consider myself to be a spiritual person, I believe that our body is merely a vessel which houses our consiousness, something which can be neither created nor destroyed - I don't prescribe to the belief that to believe in a higher power one must believe in the concept of the 'immortal soul', a common and recurring theme across spirituality and religion.

I do, however, believe that we all have a higher power,regardless of whether we identify with any religion/spiritual practice or not, for, a higher power can be literally anything. It doesn't have to be 'God', if that (religion) isn't something that you can get behind, and, nor does it have to be the universe, if that (spirituality) feels too far out of reach for you, too.

Lisa Fouweather says we all have a higher power we can reach out to.

It just needs to be something - something bigger than the whispers of self-doubt that convince you that you're not good enough.

Something to believe. It's just a case of needing to find out what that 'something' is.

It could be a job, working in a job role with meaning, that becomes your higher power.

It could be a hobby- art- creating something out of nothing using just your mind, that becomes your higher power. Again, it just needs to be something, anything, that feels bigger than yourself.