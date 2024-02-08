Here is your chance to name the new black rhino calf at Yorkshire Wildlife Park
Since the announcement that the Yorkshire Wildlife Park had welcomed a highly endandered black rhino calf into the world there has been so much support for it.
A spokesman said: “We're overwhelmed with the love we have received for our precious new addition to the family. We need your help to name him!
“Here is your chance to suggest a name for our adorable Rhino Calf, If you come up with the chosen name, then you'll get the chance to meet the adorable little 'un!”