Here are 11 things for you to do during the school holidays in Doncaster

1. Comic Con

Doncaster Unleashed Comic-Con is returning to town this month with another geeky, fun-filled day. The event will be held at Doncaster Dome on Sunday, July 25, from 11am. Doncaster Unleashed has some amazing film and television guests for you to go along and meet. Fans of Harry Potter and Star Wars will be thrilled to hear that Guy Henry will be attending. Staying with the Star Wars theme there will also be Dame Harriet Walter who appeared as Doctor Kalonia in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. There will also be appearances by a Wookie and Bumble Bee (pictured here).

Photo: Submitted