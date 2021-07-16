Here are 11 things for you to do during the school holidays in Doncaster

Here we’ve put together just a few suggestions of what is available on our doorstep – some are paid for activities, but not all, so there should be something for everyone.
And while you’re out and about why not send us your pictures showing us what you’ve been up?
1. Comic Con
Doncaster Unleashed Comic-Con is returning to town this month with another geeky, fun-filled day. The event will be held at Doncaster Dome on Sunday, July 25, from 11am.
Doncaster Unleashed has some amazing film and television guests for you to go along and meet. Fans of Harry Potter and Star Wars will be thrilled to hear that Guy Henry will be attending. Staying with the Star Wars theme there will also be Dame Harriet Walter who appeared as Doctor Kalonia in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. There will also be appearances by a Wookie and Bumble Bee (pictured here).
Photo: Submitted
2. Crazy Golf at Lakeside Village
There is a free nine-hole crazy golf for all the family at Lakeside Village in Doncaster. Collect putters and balls from Sweet Emporium.
Photo: Submitted
3. Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre’s Aquapark
Start the summer holidays with a splash at Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre’s Aquapark which opened today.
The attraction welcomes families looking for fun on the huge inflatable slides, inflatable climbing wall, runways, and the thrilling blast bag!
For further information visit www.hatfieldoutdoor.co.uk
Photo: Submitted
4. Balby and Hexthorpe Gala
Balby and Hexthorpe Gala will take place tomorrow, Saturday, July 17, between 10am and 4pm at Hexthorpe Park. There will be stalls and food and entry is free.
Photo: Submitted