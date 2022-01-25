Here are 10 things you could only know if you live in Doncaster - from Rotters nightclub to Paddington bear

We asked our readers what their favourite Doncaster facts are – click through this article to learn some really interesting factoids about our town.

If your fact wasn’t included don’t worry this is just part one – keep an eye out for further articles coming soon.

1. Home of trains Ben Howarth, said: "The Mallard and The Flying Scotsman were built in Doncaster." Photo: W. G. Phillips

2. Belle Vue Nina Clarke, said: "At the old Belle Vue players ran out of "home" and "away" tunnels." Photo: Dean Atkins

3. St Leger Elizabeth Ekici, said: "The St. Leger race is the oldest classic flat race. First run in 1776, the year of American independence." Photo: Steve Taylor

4. The Sand House Nikki Duffy, said: "The Sand House was underground house built near where Silverwood House flats are, it was filled in when the flats and fly over were built." Photo: Steve Taylor