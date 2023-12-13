"He'll be missed by all": Emotional tributes after Doncaster dad of seven's shock death

Tributes have been paid to a Doncaster dad of seven following his shock death.

48-year-old Tony Card died last month – with his funeral due to take place next week.

In an emotional online post, Mr Card was described as “a car loving, funny man; a great cook, a hard worker; a man who had a nickname for everyone” with the obituary notice adding: “Tony has made many friends throughout his life. He’ll be missed by all who have known him.

Funeral directors Ryans and Foy said Mr Card died on November 22 “to the complete shock and sadness of his family.”

Tributes have been paid following the death of 48-year-old Tony Card. (Photo: Ryans and Foy)

The post added: “A service to pay tribute to his life will be held at Memoria Crematorium on Monday 18t December at 2pm when all of his loved ones can not only come together to support each other in their grief, but also remember Tony as he would want them to - as a car loving, funny man; a great cook, a hard worker; a man who had a nickname for everyone.

"Everyone who has known Tony are welcome to join his loved ones remembering all that was so special about him.”

Following the service, there will be a collection that will be given to support the work of MIND in Tony’s name.

All are invited to gather after the ceremony at the Wheatley Hotel to continue sharing happy memories of Tony, a spokesman for the funeral firm added.

It added: “During his all too brief life, Tony will be so missed as a husband to Amy; as a dad to Dominic, Charlie, Jake, Tyler, Bella, Skylar and Jamie and as a step dad to Kyle and Bethany.

"He loved the grandchildren Dhalia and Adalyn to bits.

"Tony will be remembered as the son to the Mimma and the late Alan, as a brother to Kathleen, a brother in law and an uncle to Nathan, Lewis, Jade, Alana and Tayla.

"Living and working in so many different places, Tony has made many friends throughout his life. He’ll be missed by all who have known him.