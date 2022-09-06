Heartbroken pet owner's emotional plea after beloved cockatiel goes missing in Doncaster

Owner Emma Jenkinson is offering a £250 reward for the bird which has been missing from her home in Conisbrough for more than two weeks.

She said: “I'm absolutely heartbroken and just need her home - good or bad news.

“There has not been one sighting of her. I really need closure on the whereabouts for my little girl.

Emma has launched an appeal for the safe return of her beloved cockatiel.

"This is absolutely breaking my heart, I need to know where she is even if it's bad news.”

The bird went missing on August 19 from Gomersall Avenue in Conisbrough and Emma added: “Her best friend is very depressed without her and constantly calling out for her.

"I'm not sure if he's going to last much longer, I’ve never seen a bird so depressed.”

She says the cockatiel, which she has not named, flew out of her window and has not been seen since.

She has made repeated appeals via social media and has carried out searches of the nearby area trying to trace her pet.

"Please, I beg if you have my little girl and are taking care of her, then please bring her back to me,” she added.

"There’s a £250 cash reward. Even if you have been out walking and seen her sadly passed away, I'd like to come and collect her remains.”

"She doesn't have a ring on any leg, she's just over a year old. She flew out my bedroom window – she won't come to you so if you spot her give me a ring on 07949198594.”

"She only makes a little whistle/squeak noise and doesn't talk or anything

"She is a normal grey with white on end of her wings, light orange cheeks with a greenish crest on head and green under her tail with black stripes her toes are darkish and her nails are black.

"She is such a loved family pet and we need to know where she is. My life has been completely broken without her.”