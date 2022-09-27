Heartbroken Doncaster mum, 22, loses unborn baby after horror car crash at cruise meet

Georgia Wood, 22, said her 20-month-old son, Harrison, had lost a “lifetime best friend” after she got the crushing news that her six-week-old baby had passed away.

The carer said she’d decided to go to the car meet in Scunthorpe with pals Connor Richard, 23, and Chloe Boddy, 23, after earlier splitting up with her partner.

But minutes after Georgia filmed a series of speeding motors, a Ford Fiesta smashed into the crowd, leaving four people - including Connor - in a critical condition.

Georgia Wood says her 20 month old son has lost a 'lifetime best friend.' (Photo: SWNS).

Georgia was rushed to hospital after suffering a bleed on the brain, along with gashes to the back of her head and cuts to her knees and ankles.

But even more tragically, doctors later performed a scan on her unborn baby, which revealed that the mum had suffered a shocking miscarriage.

Speaking today about her devastating loss, Georgia said she was struggling to come to terms with the events of the evening.

She said: “I was looking forward to having a little brother or sister for my son, to be their lifetime best friend, as you don’t get closer than a sibling.

Georgia suffered facial injuries in the horror crash which saw her lose her unborn baby. (Photo: SWNS).

“That’s now all been taken away from both me and my son. My family have lost a niece or a nephew – and a grandchild.

“It’s really hard to think if I hadn’t gone there, I wouldn’t be in this situation now.

“And it’s not nice to think what was taken away from me because someone basically couldn’t handle their car.”

Georgia said she'd decided to go to the car meet last Saturday with friends Connor and Chloe after splitting up with her boyfriend.

Georgia had attended the car meet with friends. (Photo: SWNS).

She said: “It was one of the first car meets that I had ever been to, but I’d just split up with my partner, and my friends said: “Let’s go out”.

“We should have originally gone to one in Sheffield, but I didn’t want to run into my ex.”

Georgia said the pals had originally headed to a car park near a set of supermarkets but had later moved to Flixborough Industrial Estate, in the north of the industrial town.

She said: “My friends are big into cars. They love that and I love my friends. They said the next location would be released in 15 minutes. So I said, “Let’s go.”

When Georgia got to the second location, she said the crowd numbered “a couple of hundred” and found a space where she could watch the cars driving down the street.

But disaster struck around 9.10 pm, when a Ford Fiesta smashed into bystanders, leaving Georgia and ten other people injured.

Georgia said: “I honestly don’t remember anything from the crash, like screeching tyres or being hit. I just woke up and found I was on the floor.

“It was like an out-of-body experience. I was slipping in and out of consciousness.

“My head was pounding, and a lady said, “Georgia, you’ve been in a car accident, just stay still.” But I was asking people where Chloe and Connor were.

"I was desperate to find them.”

Georgia was then taken to hospital where doctors found a “small bleed” on her brain. Her head was also glued three times as she had a gash to the back of it.

She had further bruising and cuts to her knees, right ankle the top of her leg, but worse news came when medics performed a scan to check on the health of her unborn child.

She said: “When two doctors came into the room, I knew at that point that it was not good. They told me that I had a miscarriage because there was only a little hCG in my system."

Georgia said she was “upset” about the tragic news, but her main focus has been on her pal Connor’s health, who still remains in intensive care, following the crash.

“I was upset about it. I did cry a bit about it, but my main focus was on Connor. My friend was in the ICU. I will grieve for my baby when Connor is okay.

“It’s upsetting to see my friend in that situation because someone wanted to be Lewis Hamilton in their car.”

Following the incident, Inspector John Rickells, from Humberside Police said a 17-year-old boy had been arrested in connection with the crash.

He said: “As part of our investigations, a 17-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

“At this time our investigations are at a really early stage, and we will release more information when we are able to do so.”