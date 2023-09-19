Heart of Doncaster Awards returns for 2023
Taking place on Friday 27th October, at the Eco-Power Stadium, friends of the Foundation, businesses and award nominees will arrive for an evening to celebrate the fantastic people and partners there are across the city.
For this year’s event, the Heart of Doncaster Awards will be sponsored by the Choose Kindness movement in association with Team Doncaster.
CEO, John Davis, spoke of the partnership with the Choose Kindness movement for the awards evening: “We are delighted to work with Team Doncaster partners to promote the Choose Kindness campaign as part of our Heart of Doncaster Awards.
“These awards are all about recognising the fantastic communities and people we have across Doncaster and bringing to light their achievements, so we couldn’t be happier to support this movement.”
Nomination process
Do you know of an individual or group that has made a difference to the local community? Someone who deserves to be recognised for something they’ve done throughout the year? Why not nominate them for an award?
There are nine award categories, that you can make a nomination for:
Inclusion and Fairness Award
Fit Rovers Participant of the Year
Young Participant of the Year
Active School of the Year
Youth Social Action Award
Apprentice of the Year
CDSC Student of the Year
Darren Warner Volunteer of the Year
Eric Randerson Special Recognition
Nominations must reflect the period of 1st September 2022 - 31st August 2023.
Award sponsorship
There are a range of options to get involved whether you’re a business, an individual, or just want to support us on the night.
Option 1: Award sponsorship with a table of 8 (+ 2 donated places)
Option 2: A table of 10 at the event
Option 3: An individual seat at the event
Option 4: Donate a seat to one of our beneficiaries
All options include a 2 course meal and a welcome drink upon arrival.
To discuss the options and to guarantee your place at the Heart of Doncaster Awards 2023, please e-mail [email protected]
To nominate someone for the awards, please click here.
Nominations will close on Sunday, October 1st at 5pm.