Healthcare firm Tunstall links up with Doncaster Deaf Trust for garden scheme

The first project saw the global market leading technology company, alongside Whitley Parish Council, work with the specialist gardening team at Communication Specialist College, part of Doncaster Deaf Trust, to secure over 100 plants for the planters which have been grown at the Trust’s gardens.

Volunteers at Tunstall Healthcare collected the plants and planted them in the planters which are on show across the village.

Doncaster Deaf Trust manages Little Learners Day Nursery, Doncaster School for the Deaf – which has been educating Deaf children for over 190 years, Communication Specialist College Doncaster, Aspire to Be employability service and Dickson House Children’s Home.

Tunstall has teamed up with Doncaster Deaf Trust for the planting scheme.

Gavin Bashar, managing director at Tunstall Healthcare said: “Partnering with Whitley Council on this project not only gave us the opportunity to beautify the local area through the planters, but also to engage with Communication Specialist College Doncaster and support their students in securing recognised, accredited qualifications.

Whitley is a small village north of Doncaster on the A19 between Doncaster and Selby where Tunstall has premises.

"We’re looking forward to continuing to work with local organisations to contribute to our community.”

Alongside Doncaster Deaf Trust and Whitley Parish Council, Tunstall Healthcare works with a number of local schools, and local and national charitable organisations to support and improve the lives of thousands of people across the UK.

Commenting on the initiative, Alexis Johnson, executive principal at Doncaster Deaf Trust, said: “It's our mission to advance education, training and care for deaf and hearing-impaired children and adults, and being given opportunities like this where our students can support their local community is really important.

"We’ve really enjoyed working on this project and our students who’ve been involved are excited to see their planters throughout Whitley. We’re grateful to Tunstall and the Council for the opportunity, and we’re looking forward to partnering with them on future projects.”

The Trust’s college offers a wide range of programmes for students who want to gain vocational qualifications as well as develop their independence and Personal and Social Development skills, including horticultural courses.

The 24 acre site encompasses a large greenhouse, planting beds, various orchards and an award winning show garden, providing a unique environment where emphasis is on practical learning in real situations. Students have the opportunity to take part in competitions, regularly winning the local ‘In bloom’ titles and have won accolades at The Chelsea Flower Show

Tunstall has been at the forefront of technology innovation for the health, housing and social care markets since 1957. Originally founded as a small television repair shop in Doncaster, the company has experienced exponential growth which now employs around 3,000 people to support more than five million people across 19 countries, including those living with dementia, learning disabilities, physical disabilities and long-term health conditions.