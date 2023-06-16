News you can trust since 1925
Health bus to stop off at Doncaster shopping centre during Continence Week

A local health trust’s Specialist Continence Service is marking World Continence Week and inviting the public to come along to meet the team.
By Darren Burke
Published 16th Jun 2023, 15:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 15:59 BST

The team at Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) will be on board the Health Bus on Tuesday 27 June to support World Continence Week.

They will be stopping at The Lakeside Village in Doncaster from 9am until 4pm to offer help and support to people with the condition – which is thought to be nearly nine million people across the UK.

The SCS facilitates continence awareness and promotion to improve health, wellness, and quality of life.

The health bus is coming to Doncaster.The health bus is coming to Doncaster.
World Continence Week runs from June 19-23 this year and around 14 million people in the UK are living with some form of bladder condition and 6.5 million with a bowel condition. One in eight of us live with an overactive bladder and based on the UK population, that’s around 8.5 million people. Around 61% of men in the UK will experience lower urinary tract symptoms and around 34% of women are living with urinary incontinence.

Donna Atkinson, RDaSH Clinical Team Leader of the Specialist Continence Service, said: “We’re keen to highlight facts around continence and explain how people can get help.

"Incontinence has a huge impact on people’s lives and we want to encourage those living with it to seek help to improve their wellbeing. We have lots of information, resources and goodies on board, we’re looking forward to people coming along to meet our team and chat.”

