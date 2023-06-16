Health bus to stop off at Doncaster shopping centre during Continence Week

The team at Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) will be on board the Health Bus on Tuesday 27 June to support World Continence Week.

They will be stopping at The Lakeside Village in Doncaster from 9am until 4pm to offer help and support to people with the condition – which is thought to be nearly nine million people across the UK.

The SCS facilitates continence awareness and promotion to improve health, wellness, and quality of life.

The health bus is coming to Doncaster.

World Continence Week runs from June 19-23 this year and around 14 million people in the UK are living with some form of bladder condition and 6.5 million with a bowel condition. One in eight of us live with an overactive bladder and based on the UK population, that’s around 8.5 million people. Around 61% of men in the UK will experience lower urinary tract symptoms and around 34% of women are living with urinary incontinence.

Donna Atkinson, RDaSH Clinical Team Leader of the Specialist Continence Service, said: “We’re keen to highlight facts around continence and explain how people can get help.