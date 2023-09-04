News you can trust since 1925
"He will be greatly missed:" Tributes after shock death of popular Doncaster dentist

Tributes have been paid after the shock death of a popular Doncaster dentist.
By Darren Burke
Published 4th Sep 2023, 10:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 10:05 BST

Dr Justin Bunting, who worked at the MyDentist practice in Thorne Road, died after a short illness, the surgery has announced.

In a letter to patients, the surgery announced: “You may have already been made awaere of the sad news concerning our friend and colleague Dr Justin Bunting.

"If not, we are very sorry to have to inform you that he has recently passed away following a short illness.

Justin Bunting worked at the MyDentist practice in Thorne Road, formerly the Norton Hett clinic.Justin Bunting worked at the MyDentist practice in Thorne Road, formerly the Norton Hett clinic.
"Justin has left us with some amazing memories and will leave a gaping hole in our practice team. He will be greatly missed.

"As all future appointments that were scheduled with Justin have now been cancelled, I would like to apologise for any disruption in your dental treatment that may now occur.

"I would like to assure you that we are working tirelessly to recruit to another NHS dentist to join our team to care for Justin’s patients.”

