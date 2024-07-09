"He did amazing:" Mum's pride despite Doncaster Love Island star's dumping from show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The proud mum of a Doncaster Love Island star has described her son’s appearance on the show as “amazing” and has told people “watch this space” after his shock exit from the TV villa.

24-year-old insurance broker Trey Norman was revealed as a late addition to this year’s show – but viewers saw him exit just days after joining after he was dumped from the island.

But his proud Doncaster mum Alison Norman says his appearance on the ITV dating show is just the start for him.

She said: “He was there for two weeks and he did amazing!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster Love Island star Trey Norman. (Photo: ITV).

"The opportunities that are now coming his way are just incredible – watch this space.

“My son came across great and showed the true man he is. I’m so proud of him.”

“None of you see the inside scenes of what happens and Trey just chose the wrong girl, but another day there would have told a whole new story.

“We’ve had all the gossip - and it’s now time for my son to move on and shine.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his time on the show he was coupled up with Jess White, before moving onto Casa Amor bombshell Ellie Jackson.

After Trey was dumped from the villa with Ellie, he was asked how he felt his Love Island experience had gone.

The hunk replied: "I feel amazing. It’s been an unbelievable experience and I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity.

"I’m excited to see what happens now and what the next chapter is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m sad to be leaving everyone, because I’ve made some amazing connections and friendships.

"I’m absolutely buzzing though, I feel like I’ve done everything I wanted to do there."

Asked about Ellie, he said: "Ellie and I hit it off from the start, that initial chemistry and attraction.

"I love how she lives a similar corporate life to me.

"There was that, coupled with the sexual chemistry, we were inseparable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"No dates arranged yet, but I’m sure we’ll talk and get something organised."

On his arrival, his overjoyed mum Alison took to social media to express her pride and said: “Proud mamma.

“We couldn’t have imagined it going any better

“We are so proud of you! You are yourself, so chilled.”

Viewers watched as the villa was thrown into chaos with his arrival alongside Jessy.

24-year-old Trey had warned that he was not afraid to shake up the couples – and said he was hoping to find that “special someone” on this year’s show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before entering the show, he teased: "I’d say I’m charming and someone that goes after what they want.

"I’m not afraid to articulate my feelings.

"I'm going to the villa to find the girl of my dreams, so it may ruffle feathers with the boys."

The new bombshell vowed he was not "afraid to step on toes", and that he planned to waste no time in pursuing the girls "from the get-go".

On the subject of what he looks for in a partner and who he was looking forward to meeting in the villa, Trey said: "Someone who backs your dreams and ambitions, loyalty is also a big one for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All the girls are beautiful, I’ve got my eye on all of them."

The Sun reported that Trey has been “hitting the gym hard and has a body to show for it.”

He graduated from Birmingham City University in 2022 and is now working as a commercial insurance broker, according to the newspaper.

He is the third Doncaster contestant to appear on the show in recent years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, Molly Marsh, 22, a social media influencer and theatre performer, made it all the way to the final with partner Zach Noble, finishing in fourth place.