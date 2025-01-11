Haxey Hood 2025: Winning pub's proud display after victory in ancient game

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Proud bosses at a Doncaster area pub have put the Haxey Hood on show – after claiming victory in the annual ancient contest.

Hundreds of people gathered in the Isle of Axholme village of Haxey for the 666th running of the contest on Monday, which sees regulars from four pubs in the village and neighbouring Westwoodside take possession of the Hood – a leather tube – in a rugby style scrum known as the Sway.

And this year, it was The Loco in Church Street, Haxey which took the spoils, landlord Ziggy Ahmed seizing the Hood on the pub’s doorstep after a fierce tussle outside the bar’s doors.

Sharing a photo of the Hood going on display in the pub for the next year, he said: “A huge thank you for everyone’s help and support in bringing the Haxey Hood to The Loco.

The Haxey Hood goes on show at The Loco.

"We are so proud and honoured to have the Hood once again.”

It was the second victory in two years for The Loco, with regulars snatching it away from last year’s winners, The King’s Arms in Haxey.

The contest – held on January 6 every year to mark Twelfth Night – also sees drinkers from the Duke William and Carpenters Arms in Westwoodside taking part.

The game, which dates from 1359, sees participants battling in the mud for hours to slowly move the Hood to their favoured watering hole and attracts hundreds of visitors each year to watch the muddy and colourful spectacle which has remained unchanged for decades.