Have your say on the Mexborough Masterplan at a series of community engagement meetings

The initial ‘Mexborough Masterplan/Levelling Up’ consultation/community engagement briefing was held last week, attended by Councillor Sean Gibbons and representatives from Doncaster Council.

The proposed plans for Mexborough town centre area are very detailed and there is a snapshot photo (see attached) of what the proposed changes to Greens Way might look like near the pedestrian crossing over to Station Road.

This it is hoped would make the dual carriageway much safer while also significantly improving vehicular/bus access into the town centre.

The next session takes place today - Wednesday 3rd July in Mexborough Library, 9am - 12.30pm; and then - Thursday 11th July – Mexborough Business Centre main hall – 11am to 7pm.

What the improvements could look like.

A further session at Montagu Hospital is currently being finalised to take place before 26th July and exact details communicated as soon as this is confirmed.

You can also fill in a survey here https://forms.office.com/e/0x0iKvwv4y or email any questions to [email protected]