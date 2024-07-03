Have your say on the Mexborough Masterplan at a series of community engagement meetings
The proposed plans for Mexborough town centre area are very detailed and there is a snapshot photo (see attached) of what the proposed changes to Greens Way might look like near the pedestrian crossing over to Station Road.
This it is hoped would make the dual carriageway much safer while also significantly improving vehicular/bus access into the town centre.
The next session takes place today - Wednesday 3rd July in Mexborough Library, 9am - 12.30pm; and then - Thursday 11th July – Mexborough Business Centre main hall – 11am to 7pm.
A further session at Montagu Hospital is currently being finalised to take place before 26th July and exact details communicated as soon as this is confirmed.
You can also fill in a survey here https://forms.office.com/e/0x0iKvwv4y or email any questions to [email protected]
Coun Gibbons said: "I would encourage all Mexborough residents and businesses to take a few mins to provide your feedback/input on these significant plans to regenerate Mexborough with much needed circa £24m investment….which is once in a generation for our town.”
