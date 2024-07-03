Have your say on the Mexborough Masterplan at a series of community engagement meetings

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 09:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The initial ‘Mexborough Masterplan/Levelling Up’ consultation/community engagement briefing was held last week, attended by Councillor Sean Gibbons and representatives from Doncaster Council.

The proposed plans for Mexborough town centre area are very detailed and there is a snapshot photo (see attached) of what the proposed changes to Greens Way might look like near the pedestrian crossing over to Station Road.

This it is hoped would make the dual carriageway much safer while also significantly improving vehicular/bus access into the town centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The next session takes place today - Wednesday 3rd July in Mexborough Library, 9am - 12.30pm; and then - Thursday 11th July – Mexborough Business Centre main hall – 11am to 7pm.

What the improvements could look like.What the improvements could look like.
What the improvements could look like.

A further session at Montagu Hospital is currently being finalised to take place before 26th July and exact details communicated as soon as this is confirmed.

You can also fill in a survey here https://forms.office.com/e/0x0iKvwv4y or email any questions to [email protected]

Coun Gibbons said: "I would encourage all Mexborough residents and businesses to take a few mins to provide your feedback/input on these significant plans to regenerate Mexborough with much needed circa £24m investment….which is once in a generation for our town.”

Related topics:Levelling UpMexboroughDoncaster CouncilStation Road

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.