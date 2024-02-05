Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Consultations will be taking place on the commercial services run by First as well as those supported financially by SYMCA.

Both consultations will open on Monday 5 and close on Thursday 15 February.

South Yorkshire’s Mayor, Oliver Coppard, has had feedback about the bus network from hundreds of South Yorkshire’s residents, through his Fair Deal campaign. The Mayor held nearly 30 public meetings and replied to hundreds of emails and letters following recent rounds of changes.

Have your say on bus service changes across South Yorkshire.

Through the Enhanced Partnership Forum, the Combined Authority has also fed residents’ concerns to the operators, local authority representatives and employers, and the operators have identified changes that they feel would improve specific local services and address some of the more acute needs that residents have raised.

Members of the public are now being encouraged to have their say on proposed changes to First South Yorkshire’s commercial network and can find out more information and provide feedback at firstbus.co.uk/south-yorkshire/news-and-service-updates/have-your-say.

SYMCA is also seeking views on proposed changes to its tendered bus services. Details of the services affected and how to give feedback can be found at travelsouthyorkshire.com/April2024.

The proposals include:

minor timetable changes to address punctuality issues

some improvements in service frequency and routes

improved access to employment and local amenities.