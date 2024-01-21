Hatfield St Lawrence Church awarded Bronze Eco Church status

It is with great joy that we can announce that Hatfield St Lawrence Church has been awarded the Bronze Eco Church Award by A Rocha, for recognition of the work that has been done by the church as a whole towards caring for God's creation.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Huge thanks to the team, lead by Glenys Mashford and Chrissy Grindle, who have worked tirelessly over the past few years to keep Eco Church high on our agenda and in all our decisions as a church.

Here are some of the things that have been implemented to help us achieve this award:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Including topics on looking after God’s creation in our worship and teaching, including our youth group.

Litter picking with our youth group - Hatfield Heroes

Reviewing craft materials used in our children’s ministry to ensure more natural materials are used and crafts are more easily recyclable.

Refreshing of our recycling station in the church porch and having two bins inside to aid in the separation of recyclable and non-recyclable waste.

Using LED lightbulbs where possible in all of our buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monitoring our energy usage and heating of our Grade I listed building.

Hedgehog hotel making

Rewilding parts of our churchyard to be more friendly to local wildlife.

Installation of bird feeders in the churchyard.

Engaging with global issues through twinning our toilets in the church, barn and parish office.

Having regular articles on eco friendly tips in our church magazine and newsletter.

Toilet twinning with our unique stained glass window

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Encouraging our hospitality team to reduce waste by only bringing the food that is needed, following the principles of LOAF and composting coffee grinds.

Changing our cleaning products to eco friendly ones and purchasing fairtrade tea, coffee and sugar where possible.

Undertaking wildlife surveys in our churchyard and installing a hedgehog hotel.

Organising local litter picks with our Hatfield Heroes Youth Group and for families to take part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organising events that encourage people to get outside and enjoy God’s creation such as our Garden Party, Yard Sale Trail, Chalk Prayer Path and Hatfield Monopoly.

Running a Uniform Bank to encourage the recycling and reuse of school uniform locally.