Harvey Willgoose: Doncaster Rovers fans plan tribute to killed 15-year-old

By Darren Burke
Published 5th Feb 2025, 09:21 BST
Doncaster Rovers fans are set to join forces with Chesterfield supporters to pay tribute to 15-year-old schoolboy Harvey Willgoose who was stabbed to death.

Keen Sheffield United fan Harvey suffered fatal injuries when he was stabbed in All Saints Catholic High School on Granville Road, Sheffield on Monday.

Doncaster Rovers and Chesterfield supporters will stage a minute’s applause for the teenager in the 15th minute of tomorrow night’s League Two game between the two sides at the SMH Group Stadium.

Supporters of other local clubs are also planning tributes.

Football fans will pay tribute to Harvey Willgoose.

A teenager has been charged with murder following Harvey’s death.

The 15-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on Monday afternoon. He has since been charged with murder and has been remanded in custody ahead of his first appearance before Sheffield Youth Court today (Wednesday 5 February).

He has also been charged with affray and possession of a bladed article.

