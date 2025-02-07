Harvey Willgoose: Doncaster Rovers fans' emotional tribute to killed 15-year-old

By Darren Burke
Published 7th Feb 2025, 11:04 BST
Doncaster Rovers fans joined forces with Chesterfield supporters to pay tribute to 15-year-old schoolboy Harvey Willgoose who was stabbed to death.

Keen Sheffield United fan Harvey suffered fatal injuries when he was stabbed in All Saints Catholic High School on Granville Road, Sheffield on Monday.

Doncaster Rovers and Chesterfield supporters staged a minute’s applause for the teenager in the 15th minute of last night’s League Two game between the two sides at the SMH Group Stadium which ended in a 5-2 victory for the hosts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A teenager has been charged with murder following Harvey’s death.

Doncaster Rovers fans paid tribute to Harvey Willgoose with a minute's applause.placeholder image
Doncaster Rovers fans paid tribute to Harvey Willgoose with a minute's applause.

The 15-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on Monday afternoon. He has since been charged with murder and has been remanded in custody.

He has also been charged with affray and possession of a bladed article.

Doncaster junior football clubs will also pay tribute to Harvey with a minute’s silence before games this weekend.

Related topics:Doncaster RoversChesterfieldSheffield UnitedSheffieldLeague TwoDoncaster
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice