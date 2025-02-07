Harvey Willgoose: Doncaster Rovers fans' emotional tribute to killed 15-year-old

Doncaster Rovers fans joined forces with Chesterfield supporters to pay tribute to 15-year-old schoolboy Harvey Willgoose who was stabbed to death.

Keen Sheffield United fan Harvey suffered fatal injuries when he was stabbed in All Saints Catholic High School on Granville Road, Sheffield on Monday.

Doncaster Rovers and Chesterfield supporters staged a minute’s applause for the teenager in the 15th minute of last night’s League Two game between the two sides at the SMH Group Stadium which ended in a 5-2 victory for the hosts.

A teenager has been charged with murder following Harvey’s death.

The 15-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on Monday afternoon. He has since been charged with murder and has been remanded in custody.

He has also been charged with affray and possession of a bladed article.

Doncaster junior football clubs will also pay tribute to Harvey with a minute’s silence before games this weekend.