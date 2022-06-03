'Hard to celebrate' says Doncaster health boss honoured by Queen following city's 1,000 Covid deaths

Dr Rupert Suckling, Doncaster's Director of Public Health, was appointed an MBE for guiding Doncaster through the coronavirus pandemic.

But while he said he was pleased to receive the honour as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, he said that the loss of more than 1,000 people from Covid in Doncaster and the ongoing cost of living crisis were impossible to ignore.

In a tweet, Dr Suckling wrote: “Thanks for all the kind words on Birthday Honours.

Dr Rupert Suckling was honoured in the Queen's Jubilee Honours.

"It's hard to celebrate given the deaths and disability from Covid in Doncaster and now the cost of living crisis too. It's also hard to be singled out from the Doncaster Council team & all fantastic Public Health Directors

"I'm glad public health in local government has been recognised and I look forward to my colleagues seeing recognition too. Public health has and will always be a team endeavour.”

Dr Suckling gave regular updates about how coronavirus had been spreading in Doncaster, advising the council and residents on how best to protect people in the borough through a series of weekly updates and newsletters.

He also worked with the government on one of the first pilot schemes for sport events.