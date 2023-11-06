News you can trust since 1925
Guinea pig film featuring Doncaster rescue gets national theatrical release

Showcase Cinemas has announced that it will be exclusively screening specialist guinea pig documentary, The Keeper of The Pigs, featuring Doncaster’s Cavy Corner, from Thursday, November 9.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 6th Nov 2023, 13:34 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 13:34 GMT
The film, which follows the humorous and heart-warming adventure of director Sharon Walia and a Nottinghamshire rescue centre owner, Shaz Kelly, on their voyage from the UK to Peru, sets out to discover the forgotten history of the guinea pig, in one of the first major documentaries about the curious creatures.

The idea for the film was born when freelance journalist Sharon filmed a news report about a local guinea pig rescue in the midlands, which subsequently went viral. She then juggled her jobs as a journalist and in Parliament to make the film, travelling to South America in between lockdowns and returning to edit the footage at home in the evenings.

Sharon said “As an animal lover and vegan, filming people eating guinea pigs was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done, but never have I been to a country that celebrates an

The film sets out to discover the forgotten history of the guinea pig.The film sets out to discover the forgotten history of the guinea pig.
animal like Peru does the guinea pig.

“The film offers exclusive government access of the launch of a new breed of guinea pig in Peru, as well as into the annual guinea pig festival which has never been filmed before.”

Viewers will also get the opportunity to hear the story of Sue from Cavy Corner who discusses running a rescue that is always inundated, the international 24/7 guinea helpline and her late husband Winston who set up the rescue with her.

Winston was the man buried in the guinea pig coffin that went through Doncaster who mny may be familiar with. He passed away just before filming so the rescue is continuing his legacy.

Director Sharon Walia and rescue centre owner, Shaz Kelly.Director Sharon Walia and rescue centre owner, Shaz Kelly.
Richard Leonard, Film Programming Director at Showcase Cinemas, said: “We’re really pleased that we’re able to work with Sharon and Shaz on the release of The Keeper of the

Pigs, while simultaneously highlighting some extremely important issues around animal keeping.”

Alongside Showcase Cinemas, the film is also supported by animal charities PETA and Blue Cross, as well as The Guinea Pig Magazine and rescue centres.

To book tickets to see the film at your local Showcase Cinemas, please visit: https://www.showcasecinemas.co.uk/film-info/keepers-of-the-pigs

