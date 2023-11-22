Growing concern as young woman goes missing in Doncaster area
Police are appealing for information on a missing young woman.
Nottinghamshire Police are concerned for the safety of Summer, reported missing from the Retford area at 5pm on November 21.
She is white, slim build with shoulder length blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black puffer coat, grey blazer, white shirt, grey tie, grey checkered skirt, black tights and plain black shoes. She may be carrying a small backpack.
Contact 101, quoting incident number 521 of 21 November 2023 with information.