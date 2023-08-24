Groups join forces for two day charity music and dancing spectacular in Doncaster

Silver Linings, which will be held at Parklands Sports and Social Club in Wheatley on September 9-10, will feature a string of performances from a number of local dance troupes and is aimed at raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The event has been organised by Simply the Best Charity Events, a Doncaster based team headed up by Louise Spencer Saunders and has now been running for more than a decade.

And this will be the first show since 2018.

Dancers are joining forces for the Silver Linings show in Doncaster in September.

Louise said: “A group of people decided back in 2012 to come together to host a special event in memory of their inspirational dance teacher Pat Pye.

"They had the idea of reuniting in her memory with her former pupils and raising funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.”

Pat, who had been well-known in the Doncaster dancing community for three decades, sadly passed away following a battle with cancer in 1998.

In the seven years between 2012 and 2018 Louise and the team raised in excess of £25,000 for Macmillan through dance – and all in memory of Pat, along with fellow dancer Rachel Helliwell, who sadly also lost her battle with cancer in 2008.

The show will be raising funds for Macmillan Cancer Support and The British Liver Trust.

Over £25,000 has been raised through a number of charity performances that have included many local dance schools with shows from the Claire Anderson School of Theatre Dance, Stepping Up School to Theatre Dance, Allegro Theatre Dance Academy, KT Danz Studioz and Cre8ive Dance Academy.

Louise added: “Now, 25 years on since Pat’s passing, she is still in the thoughts and souls of a group of dancers that are coming together once again to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support along with the British Liver Trust.”

A group of Pat’s former dancers, called the Pyettes, will join forces with other local dance schools whose principals are also former Pat Pye dancers to reunite and put on a spectacular performance.

Funds for the Parklands show will be split evenly between Macmillan Cancer Support an the British Liver Trust. Tickets are £15 and there will also be a raffle and tombola to raise further funds on the night.

The line up this year includes Claire Anderson School of Theatre Dance, KT Danz Studioz, H.E.R.S School of Theatre Dance, The Pyettes and Beaudice, a group of dancers that worked professionally under Pat’s vision and travelled the world performing her cutting edge choreography.

There will be two original members performing in the event along with other dancers to once again help Pat’s memory live on.

Added Louise: “Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, we haven’t been able to hold our annual event since 2018. So we are back, bigger and better than ever.”