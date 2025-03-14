Grieving son pays tribute to Doncaster police after mum's death

A grieving son has paid tribute to police in Doncaster following the tragic death of his mum.

South Yorkshire Police has shared details of the unnamed man’s thanks following the incident.

In a letter shared on the force’s Facebook page, the bereaved son wrote: "I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the police officers, PC Lawrence, PC Moxon and PC McLelland, who were there for me and my family and my mum's beloved dogs, when my mum passed away.

"Your professionalism, care, and compassion during such a difficult time meant more than words can say.

"You showed genuine kindness, offering support and respect in every moment, and it made a world of difference to us.

"Thank you for not only doing your duty but for also providing us with the humanity and comfort we so deeply needed. You will always be remembered for your kindness."

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We like to share messages of support and thanks from members of the public in South Yorkshire.

“We're sharing this lovely and poignant message from a man who has thanked three officers for the support and care they provided during a bereavement as they responded to a report of a woman found unresponsive outside her home.

“If you want to send a thank you message to one of our officers or staff members, you can do so by submitting an online form.”

The form can be found here https://orlo.uk/EHT3O”

To contact South Yorkshire Police,please dial 101 or always call 999 in an emergency.