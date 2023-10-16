Grieving Doncaster husband's charity trek in memory of late wife and three lost babies

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mitchell Carrigan was joined by friends and family for the walk between Nottingham and Doncaster, braving wind and rain to honour his wife Chloe - who died suddenly in January this year - along with three babies the couple lost, one stillborn and two to miscarriage.

He took on the challenge to continue the fundraising work started by his late wife, raising more than £5,000 for baby loss charities during Baby Loss Awareness Week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “In 2021, my wife Chloe and me lost our baby boy Avery. He was stillborn at 25 weeks – and this ignited a strong attachment to baby loss charities due to the support we received from them during this time.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mitchell and friends and family completed the 55 mile walk in memory of Chloe and the three babies the couple lost.

“In 2022, we had two further misscarriages, Baby C and Little Bean – again the support we received from various organisations was incredibly helpful and my wife raised money towards some of these charities.

“Sadly in January of this year, Chloe passed away very suddenly and without warning, so I feel like it rests with me to not only carry on what she started helping these charities, but doing so in hers and out babies memories.”

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals' Charity praised the efforts of Mitchell and his team, saying: “Just wow, this group of people are just our heroes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Each one an inspiration and we’re just so proud and grateful to them all.

Chloe died unexpectedly earlier this year.

“They have walked 55 miles from Nottingham train station, ending at the Butterfly Garden at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

"They’ve walked through the night in the cold and rain but it didn’t hold them back

“Mitchell had a goal of carrying on what his wife started, fundraising in hers and their babies memory for baby loss charities which supported them through their heartbreak, including The Serenity Appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mitchell chose Nottingham, the place he was at the time he last spoke to Chloe, following a route which took in Southwell, Ollerto, Retford and Bawtry.

The walk raised cash for DRI’s Serenity Appeal and baby loss charity Henry’s Hope.