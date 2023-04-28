Grieving Doncaster couple raise £10,000 on charity walk in honour of stillborn son

Daniel and Danielle Baker walked from Worksop’s Bassetlaw Hospital – where they lost their son Finley and also known as Finn – to their home in Barnby Dun.

They were joined by family and friends and other fundraisers to mark what would have been Finn’s six month birthday.

Family friend Katy Wilson organised the event in aid the Serenity Appeal, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Foundation Trust’s campaign to enhance bereavement services for parents grieving the loss of a baby.

Family and friends joined the £10,000 fundraising walk between Worksop and Barnby Dun.

Said Katy: “Whilst pregnant with Finn, Dannielle was referred for growth scans due to having Covid during pregnancy.

"There was a point where his growth plummeted and there was talk of a 37 week delivery if this continued.

"His growth seemed to pick up with subsequent scans and so it was decided that Dannielle was to be left for him to arrive without intervention.

“At 39 weeks and 1 day, on October 23 last year, Dannielle and Daniel went to triage with reduced movement. This is when they found out that Finn had sadly passed.

"From then, they were taken care of by the bereavement team and opted to deliver Finn in Bassetlaw’s bereavement suite as it was purpose built for situations like this and unfortunately DRI did not have the same facilities.

"Their room was private with a small kitchenette, en suite and sofa bed, there were no visiting restrictions and Finn had a cold cot which meant he was able to stay with them throughout. Their family members visited and spent their time with Finn too.

“We found that a lot of thoughtful families who have been through the same losses have donated beautiful memory boxes filled with things that they wished they had had during this time.

"The bereavement midwives took casts of Finn’s hands and feet and his fingerprints. He was laid in his cot with blankets donated by kind people who knit them for babies born sleeping.

"We were given identical teddies for both Hallie (the couple’s first child, who is nearly three) and Finn for each to keep, and the hospital arranged for a volunteer local professional photographer to take beautiful pictures of Finn for us.”

Dannielle, a secondary school teacher and Daniel, owner of a property development company, said: "Katy contacted us and said she would like to put together a charity event to raise money for the Serenity Appeal, and that she wanted to make it really personal and meaningful to us.

"She also wanted it to honour Finn’s memory and to provide something for the bereavement suite in his name. The walk was the route we took from Bassetlaw Hospital, to our home in Barnby Dun, when we had to say goodbye to Finn.

“It was the hardest journey we’ve ever had to make but it meant so much to us to be able to raise money for the charity and honour Finn’s name, right before what would’ve been his six month birthday.”

The couple added: “The time between finding out you have lost your child and delivering them is only 48 hours, which you spend in disbelief.

"The bereavement suite allowed us and family members time with Finn which was so precious is these situations and we are so thankful that we were taken care of like we were and given the opportunity to be with our little boy.

"The Serenity suite in DRI is so important to those grieving the loss of their children and we are dedicated to raising money for this cause.”

Added Katy: “Dannielle and I have been best friends since we were 11 and Dannielle called me from the hospital bed to tell me she had just found out she had lost Finn.

"We have supported each other through thick and thin over the last 22 years, and I just desperately wanted to do something positive to offer my support, but also to remember Finn by.