'Great sadness' as 'beating heart' of inspiring Doncaster charity steps down from role

The ‘beating heart’ of a Doncaster charity which has helped make dreams come true for one thousand families is stepping down from his role, the organisation has announced.

Clynton Johnson, who co-founded the city’s Eve Merton Dreams Trust more than a decade ago, is stepping down as manager and leaving the charity.

Fellow co-founder Martin Lawrence said: “It is with great sadness that I share the news that our co-founder Clynton will be stepping down from his role as manager of the charities’ operations, and leaving EvesTrust.

“Clynton has reluctantly taken this decision to focus on his own personal and mental health, spend more quality time with family and to further pursue his professional career.

Clynton Johnson is stepping down from his role at Doncaster charity EvesTrust.

"It’s not an exaggeration to say Clynton has been the beating heart of the Eve Merton Dreams Trust and the reason our charity is known for our personal and heartfelt service.

“If you have had a dream request with us, it is extremely likely you’ve had one to one interaction with Clynton, and I know he’s given his whole heart to each and every one.

“From the EvesTrust charity, board of trustees, our volunteer family, and from the bottom of my heart, we’d like to wish Clynton the very best for all his future endeavours and hope to see him in and around the charity and events for years to come. Something I’m sure all the families whose hearts he has touched would echo.”

The charity was created after the death of market trader Eve Merton from cancer in 2011 with the aim of helping Doncaster’s cancer patients fulfil their dreams.

Added Mr Lawrence: “It was almost 13 years ago, and just a couple of months after the passing of my mum Eve that Clynton turned to me over a friendly pint and said, “We should look to start our own charity, raise money for cancer sufferers and name it after your mum.

"You’re already organising charity events and I just want to do something that helps others.

"And from there, we launched The Eve Merton Dreams Trust in June of that year.

"Then, with the help and support of family and friends, we pressed on to raise the money required to officially register the charity with the charity commission.

“Since that point we have built, managed and adapted the charity together, through the ups and the downs, pandemics and restructure.

"We’ve answered dreams for almost 1,000 Doncaster based families and raised close to £1.2million, during which time Clynton’s dedication, determination and desire to help others could never be measured and could never be replaced.”

He added: “The charity is bigger than us all, the work we do is very much still needed and Doncaster families continue to need our support. So the charity will continue to help. And we will do that with thanks and appreciation of the foundations Clynton has helped to lay.

“Thank you.”