Great Pottery Throw Down: Doncaster's Jenny Cobb reaches halfway in TV contest

Jenny Cobb is still setting her sights on victory in the Channel 4 show – especially after winning last week’s contest.

She scooped pot of the week on last Sunday’s episode and is now down to the last six.

The show began with 12 potters.

Doncaster potter Jenny Cobb.

Earlier in the series, Jenny, who works out of a studio in North Lincolnshire, was named as one the judges’ least favourites, but survived to progress.

The 43-year-old full time mum is also a keen bird watcher and metal detectorist.

She lives near Doncaster with her two children and her husband, as well as their two cats and four chickens.

After teaching for years she left her job to concentrate on family life.