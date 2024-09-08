Great North Run: Former Doncaster MP ends two month break for charity event

A former Doncaster MP has ended his two month break from public life to take part in the Great North Run.

Conservative Nick Fletcher, who lost the newly created Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme seat to Labour’s Lee Pitcher at July’s General Election shared a video urging people to support his efforts in support of the Teenage Cancer Trust.

He said: “Hi, hope you’re all OK.

"I am running the Great North Run and hoped you may be able to spare a few pound to sponsor me and support Teenage Cancer Trust They are a fantastic charity and doing some great work.

Nick Fletcher is running the Great North Run.

"To everyone who is taking part good luck and enjoy.”

In July, after his defeat, he announced a two month break and said: “This is to be my final post for a while as I am taking two months out to reflect on whether I continue in public life.”

You can donate HERE