Great North Run: Former Doncaster MP ends two month break for charity event
Conservative Nick Fletcher, who lost the newly created Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme seat to Labour’s Lee Pitcher at July’s General Election shared a video urging people to support his efforts in support of the Teenage Cancer Trust.
He said: “Hi, hope you’re all OK.
"I am running the Great North Run and hoped you may be able to spare a few pound to sponsor me and support Teenage Cancer Trust They are a fantastic charity and doing some great work.
"To everyone who is taking part good luck and enjoy.”
In July, after his defeat, he announced a two month break and said: “This is to be my final post for a while as I am taking two months out to reflect on whether I continue in public life.”
You can donate HERE
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.