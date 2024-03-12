Great grandmother and student artist is holding her first major exhibition in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sandra from Hatfield is in her final year of her arts degree course with the Open College of Art and is making fungi the subject of her show at the Fox Gallery in Mexborough running now until the end of April.

For Sandra it’s been a ten year journey starting with an O Level in art and having to master both IT and the academic approach to learning, a journey that including restricted walking during Covid lockdown, which led to the discovery of the hidden world of fungi.

Sandra said: ”Walking in the woods I could see strange forms emerging from the fallen leaves. I have come to realise they are the key to plant life on Earth and a way to help get us to Net Zero. The exhibition tells that story through art.”