Great grandma scoops £30,000 lottery win and plans to spend it at Doncaster Races

Ann Green from Doncaster found out she’d won the cash prize when her postcode DN4 6HU was drawn as People’s Postcode Lottery’s Street Prize winner on Saturday 13 July.

The 61 year old, who is mother to three children, grandmother to six, and great-grandmother to two, was at home with her son Alan when the People’s Postcode Lottery team came knocking on her door.

Ann Green receives her £30,000 cheque

Ann said: “I was so glad that Alan was at home with me when everyone arrived as it was such an incredible surprise I thought I might pass out with the shock!”

Stunned Ann was able to steady her nerves but hasn’t decided just yet what she’ll spend her winnings on as she’s had a “crazy few weeks.” As well as finding out that she’s just won £30,000, Ann will also be celebrating her 62nd birthday on Thursday and last week marked one year since she had her last round of radiotherapy.

Ann said: “I was over the moon to mark that anniversary and this is the perfect way to celebrate. I’m going to Doncaster Races for my birthday, so I’ll see if I can make it four lucky weeks by winning there too!”

Another resident on Ann’s street also won £30,000, but was unable to collect their prize in person, so the money will be paid directly into their bank account.

Every day in July’s draws, players in one lucky postcode will win £30,000 per ticket, with a minimum of £17 million being won in this month’s draws alone.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt said: “It was an absolute delight to meet Ann. She was stunned by just how much she had won. I’m sure that she’ll celebrate her birthday in style now and enjoy spending her winnings!”

A minimum of 32% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and good causes. Players of People’s Postcode Lottery have helped raise more than £450 million to date for good causes across Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted on behalf of Canal & River Trust, which has received £6,405,236 thanks to funding raised by players. Thanks to this support, the charity can continue to care for and bring life to 2,000 miles of canals and rivers across England and Wales.