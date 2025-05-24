Great British National Strike: Protesters gather for anti-Labour demo in Doncaster

Protesters have gathered in Doncaster city centre this lunchtime as part of a nationwide protest against Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and the Labour government.

The Great British National Strike, calling on the Labour government to resign and call a fresh election, was called in cities across the country.

The protest took place outside the Mansion House with a number of protesters draped in Union flags turning up to listen to speeches from the steps of the building in the High Street.

Ahead of the demonstration, a spokesperson said: "This is not a march, its a gathering to protest the Labour government.”

“When one group holds one protest in one location, it's all too easy for our government to simply pay no attention at all.

“Our "strike" is different. We will strike in every single major UK city on the same day, at the same time.

“This isn't a "protest" or a "march" for one group of people to show their distain towards our corrupt leaders, this is a national strike where we will all come together as one.

“Be under no illusion, our current government won the election based on criminality, fraud, lies and deception.

“We demand our Labour MP's trigger a vote of no confidence in Keir Starmer so that the people of the UK can have a re-vote in a snap election.”

A post on the group’s Facebook page said the “strike” would focus on topics such as illegal immigration, a two-tier justice system, Asian grooming gangs, Net Zero and also spending on the war in Ukraine.