Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The hopefuls will be showcasing their skills at Doncaster Deaf Trust, and the head coach Ryan Lewis is expecting more than 50 women to try out for the team.

The GB Women's team are a self-funded, voluntary team including the players and the staff members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan said: “We are extremely grateful to Doncaster Deaf Trust for allowing us to use their fields and sports hall for these important trials.

Great Britain deaf women’s football team trials in Doncaster.

“The GB women qualifiers against Poland and Turkey take place this summer, one winner will make it through to the Deaflympics, next year 2025 with the tournament being held in Japan.

“Historically, the GB women achieved fourth place in the last World Cup which was held in Malaysia 2023. This was self-funded through donations and small pots of funding.

“Doncaster Deaf Trust have kindly offered their facilities not only for these trials but for training for the team as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is not the first time that a GB team have used the facilities at Doncaster Deaf Trust, the GB U21 team trained there for eight months in 2015 as part of their European prep for 2016.

Alexis Johnson, chief executive of Doncaster Deaf Trust said: “We are extremely pleased to be able to step in and help Ryan and the GB team with the facilities they need to train.

“We’ll be supporting the GB Deaf Women’s team all the way and we know that our pupils, students and families will be giving them their support too.

“It would be great to see them reach Japan and who knows they might inspire some of our current pupils or students to take up the sport and follow in their footsteps.”