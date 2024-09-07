Grand National winning jockey paralysed in horror fall to be honoured at Doncaster St Leger

A Grand National winning jockey paralysed from the neck down is to be honoured at this year’s St Leger Festival in Doncaster.

Rider Graham Lee has insisted he is 'not giving up' after suffering severe spinal injuries when he was unseated in the stalls in a Flat race at Newcastle last November.

He has been undergoing physio in a specialist spinal care unit at James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough - while a JustGiving page set up for him with an initial £100 target has smashed the £200,000 barrier.

Lee, who won the 2004 Grand National on Amberleigh House and was dubbed 'God' by rivals, will be honoured at next weekend's St Leger Festival at Doncaster with a Legends race.

Jockey Graham Lee suffered life changing injuries in the fall.

The Graham Lee Vickers.Bet Leger Legends Classified Stakes is one of the highlights on the final day of the St Leger meeting on Sunday week.

Ex-jockeys will return to the saddle to raise money for the Injured Jockeys Fund and the National Racing College.

It's unclear if Lee is well enough to attend in person, but proud son Robbie gave an update on his father's condition.

He said: "Dad is doing OK. We’ve had a getaway at Oaksey House for the week and he’s enjoyed that.

"He’s doing well and keeping his physio going constantly, so he’s not giving up.

"It does help him getting a change of scenery and really gives him a reset and helps clear his mind.

"We’re hoping his story is not over, hopefully there’s more to tell.

"He’s still a fighter and is not going to give up yet – he’ll keep going for as long as he can."

AP McCoy was reduced to tears on live TV when speaking of the impact Lee's near-death fall had on him.

And the love and support sent his way from the racing world has not wavered in the following months.

Among the many who have Lee in their thoughts is former rider Andrew Thornton.

He described the hellish journey Lee's family have been on since their accident - and how it is all about taking it one day at a time.

Thornton said: "He’s ridden 2,000 winners under both codes, it’s remarkable.

"It’s obviously very sad what happened, but we’re all behind him and we’re all doing what we can for him.

"This event is for the National Racing College and also for the Injured Jockeys Fund and Jack Berry House. Graham benefits through that and gave us his blessing to call it that this year.

"Graham was ultra-professional. He had a nasty accident at Huntingdon one day and decided that was enough over jumps and he’d give it a crack on the Flat.

"He’s a great character and a great lad.

"I see plenty of him now and it’s tough for him, but we’ll do what we can.

"Every jockey who rides, we all go by the grace of God. Sadly accidents do happen and you’ve just go to try to make the best of it when they do.

"It’s a journey the whole family are on, not a journey that they expected they’d be on.

"Your life gets turned upside down and it’s difficult, but we all rally round and do what we can to help and keep everyone in as good spirits as possible."