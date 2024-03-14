Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The committee is the largest of ten honours committees, made up of independent members from across the charitable and non-profit sector who are highly experienced in their respective fields.

It will meet in Doncaster’s “Right Up Our Street” community hub to review UK nominations for the upcoming King’s Birthday 2024 Honours list.

This is only the second time any honours committee has met outside of London since being established in 2005.

Independent members from the Community and Voluntary Services Honours Committee with Sally Lockey from Right Up Our Street on Scot Lane.

The committee meeting is closed but will be followed by a special honours event nearby in Doncaster’s Mansion House to encourage others from across South Yorkshire to nominate deserving individuals for awards.

The event will be hosted by the Lord Lieutenant for South Yorkshire, Dame Hilary Chapman. A panel discussion will be chaired by current Committee member and former CEO of the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Ros Kerslake CBE, and the event will hear from several local honours recipients.

This includes entrepreneur and business leader Tariq Shah OBE, who received his OBE in 2022 for services to charity in Doncaster and local volunteer Elaine Spencer BEM, who received her British Empire Medal in 2020 for services to the community in Rossington during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Other recipients speaking at the event include Martin and Jacqueline Sawdon MBE from Barnsley, who founded the Exodus Project in 2000 to support young people in South Yorkshire and Maxwell Ayamba BEM, a journalist, campaigner and founder of the Sheffield Environmental Movement.

The Community and Voluntary Services Honours Committee is one of ten independent honours committees, and specifically focuses on recognising deserving individuals from across the UK’s community and voluntary sector.

The committee has chosen to meet in Doncaster as Yorkshire and Humberside is traditionally underrepresented in the honours system.

The Government is committed to ensuring that honours are awarded to people across the whole of the UK, so that the honours system captures and celebrates the fantastic contributions of people right throughout the country.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden said: “The honours system should bring out the best of Britain.

“We want to see more people from all over the country, including here in Doncaster,

nominate others for honours so we can celebrate their success.

“If you know someone in your community who has gone above and beyond, nominate them for an honour.”

Lord Lieutenant for South Yorkshire, Dame Hilary Chapman, said:

“Securing the opportunity for the Honours Committee to hold one of its meetings and to raise awareness of their work in South Yorkshire is a great opportunity for the borough.

"I am committed to widening participation by making sure that the dedication and selflessness of people who live and work in our region is nationally recognised.”

Damian Allen, Chief Executive at City of Doncaster Council, said: “I am delighted that Doncaster has been chosen to host this important event in our historic Mansion House. As a new city we are also keen not only to welcome new experiences, but to encourage groups from across South Yorkshire to put people forward for national honours.

"There are so many talented and dedicated individuals who deserve recognition for their hard work. City of Doncaster Council is proud to play its part in promoting these aims.”