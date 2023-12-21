Government figures reveal where the busiest railway stations in Doncaster are

Data specialists have looked at the latest government figures to reveal the busiest railway stations in Doncaster last year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Office for Rail and Road data looks at the number of people entering and exiting every railway station in the country, including the nine stations for which data was collected in Doncaster.

Its figures show Liverpool Street in London overtook Waterloo as the most-used station in Great Britain, which the ORR attributed to the opening of London's latest train service, the Elizabeth Line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Waterloo had been the busiest station in the country in all but one of the previous 18 years, but it even dropped to third in the year to March behind Paddington, also on the Elizabeth Line.

Data specialists have looked at the latest government figures to reveal the busiest train stations in Doncaster last year.

But what about in Doncaster? Here were the most used stations in the year to March.

The Top Five Stations

1. Doncaster

With 3.6 million entries and exits into the station in 2022-23, Doncaster station topped the charts as the busiest train station in the area.

2. Mexborough

This was followed by Mexborough station, which saw people enter and exit 122,000 times last year.

3. Adwick

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In third was Adwick – 121,000 entries and exits were recorded there.

4. Bentley

Just behind on 113,000 entries and exits was Bentley.

5. Thorne North

And rounding out the top five was Thorne North, with 101,000 entries and exits.

Elsewhere in Britain

The busiest stations outside London were Birmingham New Street, Leeds and Manchester Piccadilly.

Glasgow Central was the most used station in Scotland, and Cardiff Central topped the list in Wales.

The least used station that was open throughout the whole year was Denton in Greater Manchester, with 34 entries and exits.

Teesside Airport station in Darlington recorded two entries and exits, but its once-a-week Sunday service was suspended in May 2022 after the platform was judged to be unsafe.

In total, there were 2.5 billion entries and exits across Great Britain in 2022-23, a significant increase from 1.8 billion the year before, but still below the 3 billion entries and exits in 2019-20, before the coronavirus pandemic.

What they said

Michael Solomon Wiliams, campaigns manager of the Campaign for Better Transport, said: "It’s encouraging to see that station usage is on the rise, but to continue this upward trend and surpass pre-pandemic numbers, rail needs to be better value and more reliable.